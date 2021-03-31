© SPL

Spending very long periods of time in space has something in common with extreme endurance swimming: both can cause the heart to shrink.That's the conclusion of a study that compared the effects of astronaut Scott Kelly's year in space with a marathon swim by athlete Benoît Lecomte.Both remove the loads on the heart that are usually applied by gravity, causing the organ to atrophy.Exercise wasn't enough in either case to counteract the changes to the heart.The study was led by Dr Benjamin Levine, professor of internal medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, and is published in the journal Circulation.The research has implications for very long-duration journeys in space - such as the expeditions to Mars which Nasa plans to mount in coming decades."One of the things we've learned over many years of study, is that. So the heart adapts to the load that's placed on it," Professor Levine, who is also director of the Institute for Exercise and Environmental Medicine, a collaboration between UT Southwestern and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, told BBC News.He swam 2,821km over 159 days, eventually abandoning the attempt.Lecomte swam an average of 5.8 hours per day, sleeping for around eight hours each night. This meant that he was spending between nine and 17 hours each day in a prone state."Now you take away the head-to-foot gradient and then you put the person in the water, so you adjust that gradient too. It's just about like being in space," said Prof Levine.Because both men were no longer pumping blood uphill, as Prof Levine puts it, their hearts began to lose mass.said co-author Dr James MacNamara, also from the UT Southwestern Medical Center.Even so, this exercise regimeseen in Captain Kelly.At the start of the study, researchers had wondered whether the amount of physical exercise Mr Lecomte was doing in the water might be enough to prevent the heart tissue wasting."I absolutely thought that Ben's heart would not atrophy. That's one of the nice things about science - you learn the most when you find things you didn't expect," said Prof Levine.said Prof Levine.The heart adaptations, however, aren't long-term -But chambers in the heart known as the atria expand in space, in part because of changes in the way fluid passes through. ThisThere's also another risk to this vital organ from space travel.Astronauts are screened for atherosclerosis, but they are generally middle-aged when they go into space and scientists know this is a problem that builds with age.This is important because suffering a heart attack in space could be catastrophic.Prof Levine is part of a Nasa programme called Cipher that will send another 10 astronauts into space for long-duration missions. The researchers will subject the crew members' hearts to a number of different tests and high-tech scanning methods for a more detailed picture of heart function in space.