© Sergei Ilnitsky/AFP/Getty Images



Illustration from Steven Jillings and Ben Jeurissen (University of Antwerp) using MRtrix3

Changes in motor skills after space travel

Brains shift in space, potentially resulting in blurred vision

Imagine you could throw the perfect bullseye, but you'd have to wear glasses to do it. That's a trade-off some space travelers may unwittingly make when they venture off the planet. study published Friday examined the brains of eight male Russian cosmonauts roughly seven months after they returned from lengthy missions to the International Space Station. The researchers discovered minor changes in the cosmonauts' brains that suggested the men were more dexterous but had slightly weaker vision."They actually acquired some kind of new motor skill, like riding a bike," Steven Jillings, the study's lead author, told Business Insider.The researchers used a type of MRI to produce 3D images of the cosmonauts' brains. The scans showedAny human brain, whether it has been to space or not, can adapt to new environments and experiences. Many athletes, for instance, acquire specific motor skills directly related to their sport."If you were to do an MRI study where you compare normal people to athletes or people who really use motor skills like dart players, for example, you would hypothesize to find changes in the cerebellum," Jillings said. "This is not just because they trained once and then it changes and goes back. It's actually something that lasts in the brain."On average, the Russian cosmonauts in the study spent six months onboard the space station. Researchers expected to see temporary changes in the cosmonauts' brains, but they were surprised to discover that the improved motor skills were still there several months after they'd returned to Earth."The difficulty with studying these cosmonauts is you don't really have a reference — nothing on Earth that it really can be compared to," Jillings said.Many previous studies have revealed thatOne important difference between life in space and on Earth is thatJillings said his studyBut Jillings said there's still more to learn about this phenomenon, especially because not all astronauts or cosmonauts return to Earth with bad vision, andWhat's more, many Russian cosmonauts have extremely sharp sight to begin with, so even after they complete a stint in space, their vision is still normal compared to the average person."The fact that we do see the small decrease probably means that there are some common effects across all people who spend six months in space," Jillings said.Scientists are still trying to determine the degree to which the impaired eyesight could be permanent. An April study from the University of Texas found that"There are not many studies looking into the brains of astronauts," he said.Overall, Jillings added, it's good news that his study didn't pick up on any serious health effects linked to space travel. radiation in space could lead to neurodegeneration , which might accelerate the development of Alzheimer's disease among astronauts."We did not find any evidence of detrimental changes to the brain," Jillings said. "It's actually more of an adaptation."