President Joe Biden is failing on his promise of transparency, said the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), condemning his policy of denying access to the US-Mexico border to members of the media.the SPJ said in a statement on Tuesday, condemning the "tactics" of the Biden administration that resulted in effective restrictions on reporting.Biden "promised both a more humane approach to immigration and more transparency than his predecessor," said SPJ National President Matthew T. Hall, adding thatThe SPJ urges Biden and his administrationThe society, which began in 1909 as a student fraternity and evolved into a national professional organization by the 1960s, saidWhile the government has cited the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to keep reporters at bay, the letter will point out that thethe SPJ said.This is the first major instance of media backlash against the Biden administration after months of the Democrat enjoying an exceedingly friendly and downright cheerleader relationship with the press, in marked contrast with his predecessor Donald Trump.NBC News revealed last week thatPhotos of the makeshift detention facilities for migrants - including unaccompanied children trafficked across the border from Mexico - only surfaced on Monday.Within days of taking office, Biden reversed most of Trump's immigration policies, calling for a more "humane" approach to migration from Central America. Interpreting this as a signal the US border was open, tens of thousands of migrants surged north across Mexico, openly admitting to reporters they were motivated by Biden's announcements and even wearing "Biden please let us in" T-shirts.Even as detention centers filled up, thePressed on the issue again at a press briefing on Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called itwhile Mayorkas has used a different euphemism,The Trump administration was crucified in the media for merely contemplating that move in 2018 and 2019, but the outrage over what was then called "kids in cages" has been notably muted now.