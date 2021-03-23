© Forbes

© Outspoken



A leaked email from an employee of a federal government agency reveals the White House is shifting toward a communication strategy that seeks to elevate Vice President Kamala Harris in all official White House business.The directive, the employee reports, came from a top White House communications team member and instructs all agencies to refer to the Biden administration as the "Biden-Harris Administration" in place of the "Biden Administration.""Please be sure to reference the current administration as the 'Biden-Harris Administration' in official public communications," the directive reads, with "Biden-Harris Administration" accented in bold.The Trump White House account description was nearly identical, reading: "Welcome to @WhiteHouse! Follow for the latest from President @realDonaldTrump and his Administration." Likewise, the archived versions of both accounts on Twitter cite the "Obama Administration" and "Trump Administration," respectively, with no mention of the vice president.The highly specific language also appears on the websites of all 15 executive departments. Press releases and other communications from the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Defense, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Labor, State, Transportation, Treasury, and Veterans Affairs, and the Attorney General all exclusively refer to the Biden-Harris Administration, in lieu of only naming the president, which has been customary until now.That language now appears to apply to all agencies that work with the federal government. The email provided to Outspoken and redacted to protect the identity of the source-who requested anonymity citing fears of repercussions in the workplace-was sent to a "bipartisan" federal agency established by Congress to deal in foreign relations and is not affiliated with the State Department.The move raises eyebrows among those who believe President Biden is mentally unfit to serve and is being slowly pushed out and replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris. Since at least the beginning of the 2020 election cycle, and now into his first months as president, Biden has exhibited startling signs of mental decline, and possibly dementia, according to some medical experts.In February, one European ambassador remarked to Politico that, "[Harris] will be seen by everyone as a potential president in waiting. Much more than in previous presidencies."Other critics see Harris's elbowing into world affairs as unsettling.former Ambassador to Germany and former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell said to Outspoken. "There are certainly times when the Vice President has to step in but not for the introductory call."