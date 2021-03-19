snow
Snowfall was recorded yesterday in the region in what forecasters have recorded as the coldest day in a Fallas week since 1939.

Temperatures inland fell over 20ºC in 24 hours, resulting in snowfall in parts of Alicante region. Alcoi recorded temperatures just above freezing.

l'Alcoià and El Comtat reported snowfall, with a dusting of the white stuff across the area as well as in the regions mountains.

In an update issued by meteorological agency Aemet, they went on to say that the last time temperatures fell so fast was back in 1939.




