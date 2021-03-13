© Plain of Jars Archaeological Research Project



Journal information: PLoS ONE

New research conducted at the UNESCO World Heritage listed 'Plain of Jars' in Laos has established the stone jarsby a team led Dr. Louise Shewan from the University of Melbourne, Associate Professor Dougald O'Reilly from the Australian National University (ANU) and Dr. Thonglith Luangkoth from the Lao Department of Heritage.The samples were analysed using a technique called Optically Stimulated Luminescence (OSL) to determine when sediment grains were last exposed to sunlight."With these new data," Dr. Shewan said.The megalithic jar sites in Northern Laos comprise one toDr. Shewan and her team completed their most recent excavations in March 2020, revisiting Site 1 (Ban Hai Hin), and arriving back in Australia just before global pandemic international boarder closures.Published today in PLOS One, Dr. Shewan and collaborators present new radiocarbon results for site use and also introducedetermining the likely quarry source for one of the largest megalithic sites.While geologists have used detrital zircon U-Pb dating for several decades, this methodologyConducted at ANU by Associate Professor Richard Armstrong, the U-Pb zircon ages measured in jar samples from Site 1. The zircon age distributions revealed very similar provenance suggesting that this outcrop was the likely source of the material used for the creation of jars at the site.Associate Professor O'Reilly said.The next challenge for the researchers is to obtain further samples from other sites and from across the geographic expanse of this megalithic culture to understand more about these enigmatic sites and the period over which they were created.Dr. Shewan said this is not an especially easy task given the extensive"We expect that this complex process will eventually help us share more insights into what is one of Southeast Asia's most mysterious archaeological cultures."The full team of researchers includes La Trobe University, James Cook University, University of Gloucestershire and international collaborators from Laos, New Zealand and Hong Kong.