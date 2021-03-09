The biological element of this 'system' of covert multiculturalism and its successor racial theories in particular always held within it the grave danger of racial Marxism or simply communo-fascism: the primordial view of nationality that tends to pervade ultra-nationalist and fascist movements. Focused on 'blood', this view of national identity downplays the cultural and even linguistic elements of national identities and the extent nationalities can be formed or 'constructed' - witness America, for example.
Nationality in the U.S. was never based on ethnicity, nationality, or race. Even during the eras of slavery and Reconstruction, except for African slaves and former slaves, all nationalities were deemed American. Even some freed slaves found acceptance in American society as full-fledged Americans: Frederick Douglas, George Washington Carver, Rev. Richard Allen, and the first black U.S. Congressman, Republican Hiram Rhodes Revels from Mississippi, for example.
The new critical race theory and Black liberation theology, so popular among African-Americans, have established race as a biological criteria for divining the line between good and evil. Critical race theory combines Marxist theories of oppressor versus oppressed through the lens of race, not just class antagonism. In the era of postmodernism, these radical ideologies have been embraced by many African-American intellectuals and political leaders. The DP leadership, moreover, openly supports such ideologies. Thus, incoming president Joe Biden's appointee to head the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, Kristen Clark, has endorsed in very specific terms black suprematism in its most primordial, biological form. As a student at Harvard University she wrote a letter to the Harvard Crimson arguing that "(m)elanin endows Blacks with greater mental, physical and spiritual abilities" as compared to whites. She also wrote:
Please use the following theories and observations to assist you in your search for truth regarding the genetic differences between Blacks and whites.Now perhaps these views were the product of youthful passion, perhaps not. But what needs to be weighed is whether this single person is worth the risk of greater racial revenge against against whites in the newly emerging authoritarian American order and whether a white male who had written the mirror opposite — that whites are biologically superior to blacks would even be nominated by Republicans no less have his nomination approved. One need only recall the black female congresswoman who asked President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee — white female Amy Coney Barrett — if she had ever abused her two adopted black children to understand the double standard of racial Marxism.
One: Dr Richard King reveals that the core of the human brain is the 'locus coeruleus,' which is a structure that is Black, because it contains large amounts of neuro-melanin, which is essential for its operation.
Two: Black infants sit, crawl and walk sooner than whites.
Three: Carol Barnes notes that human mental processes are controlled by melanin — that same chemical which gives Blacks their superior physical and mental abilities.
Four: Some scientists have revealed that most whites are unable to produce melanin because their pineal glands are often calcified or non-functioning. Pineal calcification rates with Africans are five to 15 percent, Asians 15 to 25 percent and Europeans 60 to 80 percent. This is the chemical basis for the cultural differences between blacks and whites.
Five: Melanin endows Blacks with greater mental, physical and spiritual abilities — something which cannot be measured based on Eurocentric standards.
Another such racist thinker is Biden's nominee to the post of State Department Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Affairs, Ambassador Bonnie Jenkins. She is co-founder of a race theory institute, the Women of Color for Peace, Security, and Conflict Resolution (WCPSCR) and former head of the arms control division at State under Obama. The WCPSCR has issued a statement blaming the January 6th riot at the Capitol citing its origins not in the provocative acts of the DP over the last four years, including speeches inciting violence against Trump supporters and/or conservatives, not on widespread reporting and evidence of voter fraud, not even on Trump's speech, but on "white supremacy": "We must acknowledge this attack's gravity and recognize its origin in white supremacy and a lack of accountability". A newcomer to American power is another adherent of communo-fascism: recently elected US senator from Georgia, 'Reverend' Raphael Warnock, and there will be many more. Such radicals pale in stature to past African-American who occasioned the great halls of Washington D.C.: King, Douglas, and Carver.
Former President Barack Obama's self-identification manifests similar reverse racist, black ultra-nationalist strain in the new American communo-fascism. In Obama's biography and identity his genealogical blackness trumps his genealogical whiteness — his mother being white and his father black. In other words, Obama is at least as much white as he is black, yet he and his supporters, including all of one of America's two main political parties, embraced Obama as simply black. The healing moment that could have become his election as president was instead seized by a racist evisceration of whiteness. What prevented Obama from seizing this moment by emphasizing both his black and white 'roots' in order to pull the country together? Answer: his very own black supremacism rooted in critical race theory and Black liberation theology taught by his 'spiritual mentor' Rev Jeremiah Wright.
In this selective biology, the limits of the biological-primordial nature of race theory and 'black theology' are drawn. Their limited purity is reflected in the new idea of "multiracial whiteness". On the one hand, this idea sticks to liberal fascism's racist attitude towards whites. But it also demonstrates that for the political purpose, including the establishment of one-party rule — first by the DP, then by others — liberal fascism is willing to blur the lines of race. In this instrumentalized reading of whiteness, anyone who supports any conservative or other political cause not deemed beneficial to the consolidation of all political power under the DP is also rendered white by DP propaganda organs like Amazon chairman Jeff Bezos's Washington Post. In a recent WaPo editorial on "multiracial whiteness," a New York University 'professor' named Cristina Beltran leveled a pseudo-academic attack on all non-whites who support former President Donald Trump, Republicans, or conservatives and their causes. Such traitorous non-whites have decided to become white or bathe in whiteness. They do so on "the promise" from whites that minorities, like whites, "can lay claim to the politics of aggression, exclusion and domination." They manifest the whiteness they treacherously appropriate, she scribbled, by the "persecution and dehumanization of others". Naturally, this piece was a signal to move beyond skin color in purging American society of elements that refuse to submit to the DP's liberal fascism and authoritarian political project already being built. Not only white conservatives but anyone who supports them will be censored, de-platformed, lose employment, and soon perhaps imprisoned and shot. Soviet Russia's 1937 is becoming America's 2037. Or 2027.
However, multiculturalism clashes with another postmodern shibboleth: deconstruction. Whereas multiculturalism reduces everything to race, ethnicity and gender, deconstruction reduces everything, including, identity to willful construction. Race, ethnicity, nationality, gender are self-identified, social constructs. Liberal fascism in this sense has gone beyond feminism, which itself is ephemeral — 'under construction' even on a daily basis under the new anti-binary multi-genderism. The now more than one hundred gender identifications are products of decisions, feelings, moods. We are all potential dysphorians now. One day you identity as a man, the next as a transvestite or lesbian, the next - one of any number of new gender-like beings. So too now with race: your blackness is white if you ally politically with white supremacists. Conversely, if you ally with the DP or liberal fascism, your white supremacy becomes blurred, perhaps even accepted as blackness, though you better move as if walking on eggs. Obama's whiteness was deconstructed into oblivion by himself and almost the entire American population through the mantra of the first black presidential candidate, the 'first black president.' The contradictions and interpretations are endless and malleable - reconstructible instantly at the whim of political expediency.
Comment: A perfect paralogic for a psychopathic pseudo-reality.
In 2021 America, what does Goebbels look like? A radical female professor and a black female Harvard University student-become US Justice Department official (if approved) dabbling in racist theories, identitarian fascism as 'science'. While this academic commissar engaged in an explicit exercise of exclusion, she accused the targets and collateral targets of liberal fascism of doing so. This reverse racism, of course, is not new. It is but one of thousands of such racist manifestos being regurgitated by American academia in recent decades. And it is not just academia or media doing this. Political leaders in fact are to be held most responsible for inciting such hatred. Recall Joseph Biden's response to a black journalist seeking privileges for "his community" and requesting an additional interview: "if you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black". Thus, a man (at least so self-identified as of inauguration), who is one of many progenitors of what is mainstream liberal fascism, is now the President of the United States.
To be sure, much of Biden's liberal fascism is instrumental, deployed to manipulate voters, especially black voters. But waiting in the wings of his administration and on the streets of BLM and Antifa America is a purer liberal fascism. Mixed with Marxism-Leninism, it waits to seize full authoritarian power. White is the symbol of the despicable other, the class enemy and untermenschen. Republican and constitutional conservatives wear the golden star in 2020s America, but it cannot be removed. It is a white star sown into their skin, written on their faces.
The mark of the 'whites' typically remains invisible or unnoticed until someone begins to wonder: why the 'Russiagate' probe was falsified by the Obama administration and the DP in order to throw innocent people into prison and tilt the playing field — in other words, rig — the 2016 presidential election and then impeach a constitutionally elected president and none of the perpetrators were impeached and imprisoned; why DP leaders encouraged violent riots to continue for months in cities across the land and failed to call autonomous zones in Portland and Seattle insurrections or violent demonstrations illegal; why then vice president Joseph Biden's clear use of his high public office to carry out business goes not only unpunished, while a business owner in New Jersey has nearly $200,000 in a legal fund set to defend him from fines and closure during the overhyped COVID pandemic confiscated by a DP governor and is threatened with prison; and why not one Democrat anywhere in the country spoke out in favor of investigating the rampant, massive, and documented election fraud (in most cases facilitated by unconstitutional executive orders passed by Democrat governors and secretaries of state) in six key swing states in the 2020 presidential election — all of it favoring Biden — and attested to at state assembly hearings and in hundreds of signed affidavits carrying with them the penalty of perjury for any intentional falsification; and why mass media stigmatized anyone who raised any of these issues as white racists and extremists.
The country is now united by one thing: the need to face some very cursed questions. Will constitutionalists and other conservatives, most of whom are white, accept their fate or not and under what circumstances. Will they go to their destruction peacefully like most of Europe's Jews under Hitler's wrath or Russians during the construction of totalitarian communism? If so, do they do so unwillingly as cowards or willingly as pacifists? Or will large numbers find a way to resist and overcome the new communo-fascism by peaceful means? Or will they turn to violence but do so before it is necessary? How is one to determine when it is close to midnight? Or, finally will they wait and be forced in the end to defend themselves by all means, rising up in their own Warsaw Ghetto moment? These are questions most conservative Americans never thought they would need to consider, no less answer.
At the same time, liberals and leftists — or at least the relatively small number of them whom are still asking themselves questions — are faced no less fateful questions. How do they plan to go down in history? As radicals, monsters or cowards who herded their fellow Americans into camps for, as AOC is now proposing, for 'deprogramming'? Will they be expropriators and arrestees of the class enemy and/or guardians of racial 'justice' or purity by any and all means justified by supposedly imperative ends? Or will they find a way to de-radicalize themselves, tolerate the constitutionalists, religious, and propertied among them, and find compromises that solve real problems before it is too late? Will the less radical DP members and supporters begin to rein in the radicals and call for the arrest of those who perpetrate violence on their side or will they continue to violate the constitution and the laws of our land in order to allow BLM, Antifa, and the many other extremists in the DP alliance to intimidate, kill, wound, injure, and de-property ('they have insurance') their 'enemies' as Obama marked us? How many of the moderates in their own ranks will be swept up in the growing web of terror extremists among them are planning under the guise of 'deprogramming', 'disarming', and deproperty the enemy? After all, if blacks become white for supporting 'white' causes, then just as easily those on that side of the barricades under construction who fail to follow the party line will fall into the Obama's category of the 'enemy'.
2016-2020 saw the defeated DP's leaders contemplated preventing president-elect Trump's inauguration then his serving out his term by a falsified impeachment charge; this after they investigated and imprisoned three Trump campaign members on false Steele dossier charges. The upshot in January 2021 is seeing an inauguration without the people, half of whom see the incoming president to be either substantially or wholly illegitimate. They say nothing is black and white; shades of gray dominate real life. But Americans no longer can see real life. Two Americans see two different realities, and both refuse to accept the other. But it is only one side that is forcing the other to accept its reality through falsified dossiers, illegally obtained warrants, unconstitutional abuses of office and election procedures, and violence with a wink and a nod. This will not end well.
About the Author - Gordon M. Hahn, Ph.D., is an Expert Analyst at Corr Analytics, canalyt.com and a Senior Researcher at the Center for Terrorism and Intelligence Studies (CETIS), Akribis Group, cetisresearch.org. Dr. Hahn is the author of The Russian Dilemma: The West and the Making of Russia's Security Culture (McFarland, forthcoming in 2021), Ukraine Over the Edge: Russia, the West, and the "New Cold War" (McFarland, 2018), The Caucasus Emirate Mujahedin: Global Jihadism in Russia's North Caucasus and Beyond (McFarland, 2014), Russia's Islamic Threat (Yale University Press, 2007), and Russia's Revolution From Above: Reform, Transition and Revolution in the Fall of the Soviet Communist Regime, 1985-2000 (Transaction, 2002). He also has published numerous think tank reports, academic articles, analyses, and commentaries in both English and Russian language media.
Dr. Hahn also has taught at Boston, American, Stanford, San Jose State, and San Francisco State Universities and as a Fulbright Scholar at Saint Petersburg State University, Russia and has been a senior associate and visiting fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the Kennan Institute in Washington DC, and the Hoover Institution.