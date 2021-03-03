© REUTERS/John Davison



Ten rockets landed on Wednesday at Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S., coalition and Iraqi forces, the Iraqi military said., Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement., and we do not have a complete picture of the extent of the damage," Kirby added. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.including Kata'ib Hezbollah and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada.A Baghdad Operations Command official said Wednesday's attack had been launched from a location about eight km (five miles) from the base, which is in the westerly Anbar province.Another Iraqi security source and a government official who spoke on condition of anonymity said the rockets had been launched from a point west of the nearby town of Baghdadi.Despite a deterioration in security in some parts of the country,On Feb. 16, a rocket attack on U.S.-led forces in northern Iraq killed a civilian contractor and injured a U.S. service member.