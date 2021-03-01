© ANDREW WEST/THE NEWS-PRESS



'We've had an entire ecological loss'

It's already been a deadly year for Florida manatees.Manatee advocates said the die-off is another example of poor water quality.Rose commended FWC for working through the mortality event while dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.The past five-year average shows 100 documented deaths each year, with about eight perinatal deaths.Boat kills and cold stress deaths are tallied, as usual, according to FWC records. The Indian River Lagoon on the Atlantic side of the state accounts for the majority of losses.The state is increasingly dealing with water quality issues, from blue-green algae to red tide and brown algae, Conner said."The raw truth of the matter is due to negligence of our stormwater, we've had continual algal blooms over the past 10 years, which blocks out sea grass and kills it," said Indian River Lagoon guide Billy Rotne. "So the manatees are starving to death."FWC had no comment as of Wednesday afternoon.FWC commissioners were expected to meet Thursday and Friday, when the catch-and-release restrictions on snook, trout and redfish and the addition of the black rail to the state's endangered and threatened species list will be considered.The catch-and-release regulations started in the wake of a devastating red tide bloom, which ravaged the Southwest Florida coast - particularly Lee County - during a 16-month period from the fall of 2017 until the spring of 2019.Source: FORT MYERS NEWS-PRESS