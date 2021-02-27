© The Babylon Bee

Biden has finally ended the cruel and long-standing Trump practice of keeping migrant kids in cages, and has elected to move them into much more compassionate "high-security metal containment cubes.""We are proud of our cute little containment cubes," said Kamala Harris while loudly laughing for some inexplicable reason. "Look at them all neat and tidy , lined up in a row! Hahahahahaha!"The new administration has assured the American people that the containment cubes are "completely different" than the evil cages Trump used to use, mainly because they are called "containment cubes" instead of cages.Social workers on the border confirmed the children will be given up to three meals per day, will be allowed to attend anti-racism classes on Zoom, and provided with free air conditioning--at least when the power is working.Children will be kept in these highly humane holding units until the cubes can be conveniently loaded onto a truck and shipped back to South America.