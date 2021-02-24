© RIA



Corporate polluters could see their ability to pay shareholders targeted if they are found responsible for damage to the environment, under new plans proposed by the Russian government amid a spate of ecological catastrophes.On Wednesday, Moscow paper RBK published the leaked order, which was handed to the environmental, industrial, and trade ministers by the country's deputy prime minister, Viktoria Abramchenko.In the missive, she instructed officials to bring forward amendments that wouldDmitry Marinchenko, a senior director from financial giant the Fitch Group, told RBK that the proposals were a "pretty radical measure" and warned that,and there is no room for abuse or unfair competition."In September, Abramchenko said that. The government had come under pressure to strike a hard line against companies after the state pollution watchdog warned of the threat of an "ecological Chernobyl" because of oil waste and mercury seeping from an abandoned Siberian chemical plant.Just last week, one of Russia's largest companies, Norilsk Nickel, was in the firing line after a mineral processing plant in the Arctic Circle collapsed, killing three people. The firm's billionaire president, Vladimir Potanin, Russia's richest man, admitted to journalists that "this accident was presumably due to a gross violation of safety and industrial safety standards by the heads of the enterprise."The scandal-hit mining giant was fined a colossal $2 billion earlier this month after more than 20,000 tons of diesel fuel leaked from a storage tank into rivers and soil near the city of Norilsk, from which the firm draws its name. At the end of last year, Russian official Alexander Chupriyan called the disaster the worst "in the history of mankind."