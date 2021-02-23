A better verb would have been "encountered." Ms. Watkins spoke with Secret Service members early in the day when she was coming through the check in point for the VIP area. The point counsel was attempting to make was that she encountered law enforcement, including Secret Service officer on her way to providing security for the rally. She was given directives about things she could and could not do, including directions to leave all tactical gear outside of the VIP area, and she abided by all of those directives. Ms. Watkins does not suggest that she has any direct knowledge that her role as security was sanctioned by anyone other than people involved in organizing the rally. She certainly did not mean to suggest that she was hired by the U.S. Secret Service to perform security.

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump raided the Capitol Building on January 6 after he continued to lie that he actually won the 2020 presidential election, and that it was being stolen from him. Rioters postponed but did not prevent Congress from counting electoral college votes weighing in favor of winner Joe Biden. Five people died amid the chaos, however: four Trump supporters and one Capitol police officer. Another Capitol officer, a D.C. Metro officer, and a siege defendant died by suicide mere days after the incident.According to authorities, Watkins told a recruit in a text on November 9, 2020, that she needed this person "fighting fit" by Inauguration Day.A recruit allegedly asked her on November 17, 2020 about what would happen in 2021."I can't predict," she allegedly said. "I don't underestimate the resolve of the Deep State. Biden may still yet be our President. If he is, our way of life as we know it is over. Our Republic would be over. Then it is our duty as Americans to fight, kill and die for our rights."The suggest innocent interpretations against a number of the evidence against her, even dismissing the aforementioned November comments."The government includes statements Ms. Watkins is alleged to have made about the election and the need to fight, kill, or die for rights and statements about being prepared to fight hand to hand," the motion states. "However, these statements if made, were made in November, shortly after the election in the wake of the then President's heated rhetoric about the election being stolen.You can read the motion here: