snow
The duration of the snowstorm in Attica this week was 36 hours.

The beautiful snow blanketed the Acropolis and other ancient monuments in Athens, but it also caused power cuts and disrupted road traffic and public transportation.

The weather also halted COVID-19 vaccinations.

Athens was brought to a standstill.



Snow is common in Greece's mountains and in the north, but much rarer in the capital.

About 20-25cm of snow fell in central Athens.

According to data from the Hellenic National Meteorological Service, the snowfall was among the most intense of the last 40 years.

chart