Actress Gina Carano recently incurred the wrath of the leftist mob that runs Hollywood, the universities, and the arts by daring to make a historical analogy with the intention of giving them pause in their relentless crusade to ostracize non-leftists from society.
This is what Carano wrote in a social media post:
Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors... even by children.And to show just how much they don't "hate" Carano's political views, the left lobbied Disney to have her fired.
"Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?"
Disney+, the carrier of the Lucasfilm production company's The Mandalorian, signed off on the left's "cancel" order. A Lucasfilm representative told i09:
"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."It is important to note the exact nature of Carano's post. She did not "denigrate" anyone based on their cultural and religious identities. If anything, the left is denigrating Jews with the insinuation that a historical analogy based on their horrible experience in Nazi Germany cannot be used to promote more understanding and compassion in our own country between people who do not share the same political views.
First, Carano states a historically observable truth. Second, she cites a quote about the historical event. Third, the post itself is a call for compassion and understanding.
But all the leftists see is identity politics. They are unable to see the truth of the post that if we continue to ostracize each other from society, then it will unravel and potentially lead to horrible atrocities. Instead of taking a moment of reflection about her post and why she felt compelled to share it, obviously because she is feeling vulnerable and misunderstood in Hollywood, she is singled out for shaming and "canceling."
That is exactly what the organized left did on Tuesday, when the multi-national media corporation Disney gave Carano, a fan favorite among many on the hit show The Mandalorian, her walking papers.
The left is also angry for poking fun at the "pronouns" fad that has so taken hold among the virtue-signaling crowd. As Complex reported:
Carano was also accused of being transphobic after she wrote "beep/bop/boop" in her Twitter bio. Many believed the actress was making fun of trans people who put their preferred pronouns in their bios. She removed "beep/bop/boop" shortly after the backlash, and claimed it was her Mandalorian co-star Pedro Pascal who educated her on the importance of pronouns.The last offense was making fun of the mask vigilantes who believe that someone who doesn't believe in the dubious science around masks is guilty of a thought-crime.
It's important to note that merely making an analogy about the Holocaust is not Verboten, neither is it an exclusive practice among non-leftists.
In June 2016, a poem was written by an "anti-Nazi" pastor that drew on Nazi historical themes, but targeted Donald Trump.
First Trump came for the women
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a woman.
Then Trump came for the people with disabilities
And I did not speak out
Because I did not have a disability.
Then Trump came for the African Americans
And I did not speak out
Because I was not African American.
Then Trump came for the Mexicans
And I did not speak out
Because I was not Mexican.
Then Trump came for the Muslims
And I did not speak out
Because I was not Muslim.
Then Trump came for the gay, bi, and trans people
And I did not speak out
Because I was not gay, bi or trans.*
Then Trump came for the Jews
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Jew.**
Then Trump came for the journalists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a journalist.***
Then Trump came for the judges
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a judge.
And now Trump is coming for the Constitution of the United States
And if I do not speak out, what am I?
* Actually I am one of those, and I didn't speak out about that.
** And one of those, and didn't speak out about that either.
*** Ditto.
Trump did none of these things the left fantasized he would do. The author, Gideon Lichfield, had nonetheless adapted a famous poem penned by Martin Niemöller about the Jewish holocaust.
First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist.
Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.
The American left today is utterly incapable of seeing how its hatred and intolerance of those who don't agree with them is a toxic poison that is spreading across the country.
The "Woke" mob could never see that their behavior is in the least bit fascistic. There are even violent communist groups like "Antifa" that tell themselves they are fighting fascists, but nonetheless use fascistic tactics. Realizing that violence and intolerance and ostracism are the weapons of fascists, regardless of one's rationalizations, would require introspection and an ability to empathize with other people's point-of-view.
Due to years of media indoctrination that insulates its members from the feeling that it can "happen to them," the American left appears to be utterly stripped of empathy and understanding for anyone who does not fall in line lockstep with its agenda.
Gina Carano is the latest human being to find out the ugly truth about who exactly Americans are up against.