NASA is warning of a slew of asteroids headed Earth's way in the coming days and weeks, some coming between us and the moon, with others measuring roughly the same size as the Golden Gate Bridge.On February 10 alone, at least four Near Earth Objects (NEOs) are due to buzz the Earth.The nine-meter asteroid 2021 CX has already passed the planet at a safe distance of 1.9 million kilometers.Space rocks including the Statue of Liberty-sized, 119-meter long 2019 YP5 and the 5-meter 2008 DB will follow shortly after at a distance of 3.1 million km and 5 million km respectively.Bringing up the rear on Wednesday will be 2021 CE3, with a diameter of 16m, which will pass the planet at a distance of 7.3 million km.Less than 24 hours later, proving that size doesn't always matter when it comes to the threat posed by space rocks, the six-meter asteroid 2021 CU1 will pass the planet at 605,113 km.For reference, the average distance between Earth and the moon is about 385,000 kilometers.Lest anyone get too comfy,