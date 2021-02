Prof Peter Daszak is part of the WHO Coronavirus Investigation team currently visiting the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in China.According to the NIH's own funding documents , Prof Peter Daszak was the ECOHEALTH ALLIANCE, INC. Project Leader for Collaborating with the Wuhan Institute Of Virology (WIV) into Bat Corona-Viruses Gain-Of-Function (GoF) research.2) Upon whose recommendation was Prof Peter Daszak included in the WHO virus investigation?3) Given his past collaboration with the WIV Lab in China, was his inclusion at China's request?