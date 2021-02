© Ramage Contractors



Ramage Contractors headed out in tractors to clear the roads following blizzards in Aberdeenshire.Farmers have taken to the streets to plough over six foot of snow as the 'Beast from the East 2' continues to wreak havoc across Scotland.Ramage Contractors headed out in tractors to clear the roads following blizzards in Aberdeenshire.Dramatic footage shows workers from the family run firm driving through the white stuff at Cabrach in Moray yesterday.In a post on Facebook bosses at the firm posted the footage with the caption: "Not the best quality of pictures but you could say the same for the weather."Locals quickly hailed the group as heores with one commenting: "That's some snow. Reminds me of what it was like in the late 1940's and 50's but without the tractors. Maybe a Scammel though. Take care and stay safe."Another said: "Great work."While another added: "Jings! Well done!"Ramage Contractors cover Aberdeenshire and Morayshire with most types or agricultural work.