© CC0 Public Domain

More information: Leah A. Owens et al. A Sarcina bacterium linked to lethal disease in sanctuary chimpanzees in Sierra Leone, Nature Communications (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-21012-x Journal information: Nature Communications

An international team of researchers has found what they believe to be the pathogen that has been killing chimpanzees at a Sierra Leone sanctuary. In their paper published in the journal Nature Communications, the group describes their study of multiple samples of chimp tissue retrieved from some of the dead chimps and what they have found thus far.Approximately 15 years ago, workers at Sierra Leone's Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary began to see chimps in their sanctuary become ill from a new and mysterious ailment —. In the beginning, the team thought that they had more than one pathogen on their hands because, for some chimps,. Over time, the team became convinced it was a single pathogen as they saw increasing numbers of chimps with both types of symptoms.In 2018, one of the researchers on this new effort, Leah Owens,Much more work still needs to be done, however, to prove that S. troglodytae is behind the deaths at the chimp sanctuary. Prior research has shown that chimps living thereOthers studying the disease have noted that there is the possibility that some unique factor of chimp biology could be playing a role in the progression of the disease.As the research continues, the team at the sanctuary are assuming that the newly discovered bacterium is to blame and are treating the chimps who fall ill in ways designed to fight off bacterial infections.