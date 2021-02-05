Rangers urged the public not to travel to the park, and closed both the road and entrance gate — locals were not permitted to see the snow or ice.
While snow occurs almost every year on the higher elevations of Hawai'i, flakes on the state's smaller island of Maui are a much rarer sight, occurring on average just once every 5 years, according to the National Weather Service.
Astonishingly, 2021 is now (at least) the fourth year in a row that Maui has seen a wintry dusting, with impressive coverings also being documented in 2020, 2019, and 2018.
In fact, the island's 2019 dusting was confirmed as the Hawaiian archipelago's lowest elevation snowfall ever recorded, at 6,200 feet.
The trend is clear.
Hawaii is cooling...
Webcams at the @keckobservatory on #MaunaKea on Hawaii's Big Island captured a snowplow back to work this morning clearing fresh snow that fell overnight. Maui's Haleakala also picked up several inches of snow yesterday. #HIwx pic.twitter.com/uFJKwbFSkb— the Weatherboy (@theWeatherboy) February 4, 2021
...along with the planet:
Comment: Snow covers the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, Hawaii