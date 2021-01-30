© Ilya S. Savenok/Getty



An adviser to Martin Luther King wrote a letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom criticizing the state's Ethnic Studies Curriculum.Clarence Jones, who served as an adviser and speechwriter for King, addressed the October 14, 2020, letter to Newsom and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond; the president of the state's Board of Education, Linda-Darling Hammond; and members of the Instructional Quality Commission.Jones' letter comes amid disagreements over the state's ethnic studies curriculum, with several of the drafts being criticized and rejected.According to the Independent Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan public policy research organization, the first draft released in 2019 was seen by many as promoting divisive politics, faced criticism from the Los Angles Times and Washington Post and was eventually rejected.The second draft faced the same fate, after 80 activist groups sent a letter to Newsom asking him to veto the bill, which made an ethnic studies course a requirement for graduation for all high school students in the state.As both Jones' letter and the Independent Institute noted, King is one of the notable names that were omitted from the list of African Americans in the curriculum.