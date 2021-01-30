Our colleague Mario from Vidilab, found himself on the highway at 3:50 p.m. On some 20 minutes drive from Karlovac to Zagreb, the dash cam camera of his car recorded a nice meteor crash, as you can see in this video.There was no explosion which is sometimes created when a slightly larger space rock explodes in a collision with the atmosphere. It seems that the meteor (or meteroid) did not hit the ground, which would allow it to be called a meteorite and probably evaporated in the atmosphere, but if you find a suspicious pebble in that location or see a crater on the ground, you may come into possession of a space body.(Translated by Google)