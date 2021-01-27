© Credit: Guizhou Provincial Research Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology

A total of 25 ancient tombs with human skulls enfolded in vessels have been discovered in a township in southwest China's Guizhou Province.The tombs, believed to date back as early as 2,300 years, have been excavated in the Kele Yi-Miao Township of Hezhang County, with the skulls found encased in dome-shaped vessels., Wu Xiaohua, an associate researcher from the provincial research institute of cultural relics and archaeology, said Wednesday.According to Wu,, Yunnan, and Guizhou provinces and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.The kingdom, which originated as early as the Warring States Period, prospered during the early Western Han Dynasty, butSome scholars said the special way of burial may have been related to people's worship of nature, soul, or vessels, and some others said it manifests the special ethnic identities of the tomb owners. The burial method may also be related to their religious belief that emphasized protecting their heads.Wu said discoveries of the tombs are of significant value for the study of Yelang culture.