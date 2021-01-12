The south of France has suffered exceptionally chilly temperatures this winter, with reports calling it "a winter like no other".
Woolly hats, coats, scarves and gloves are a strange sight along the Côte d'Azur (aka the French Riviera), reports monaco-tribune.com, even at this time of year. Normally, a light jacket is all that is needed to keep warm under the winter sun, but temperatures at the close of 2020 and the during the first third of January 2021 have held a baguette-clasping 6 to 7 degrees Celsius below average.
The French Riviera is susceptible to two different types of cold, explains weather expert Paul Marquis in an article on francetvinfo.fr: "Arctic maritime air comes from the North Pole, from the north-west — it's a moist air, it's humid. Continental air comes from Russia — it's much drier, and that is what we are experiencing along the coastline at the moment," says Marquis.
As recently as November, 2020 we were warned by François Guerquin, Director of Plan Bleu, the Mediterranean arm of the UN's Environment Programme, that "the future of the Mediterranean is at a tipping point."
Guerquin had a hand in the influential The State of Environment and Development in the Mediterranean Report (RED 2020) which evaluates the impact of climate change on the Mediterranean basin.
The report laughably states that the area is warming at a rate "20% faster than the global average," both in terms of ambient and water temperatures. I say laughably because according to the IPCC and their dutiful MSM lapdogs, apparently everywhere is warming twice as fast as everywhere else:
But here's the real crux. The report concludes that urgent lifestyle changes are required to avert catastrophe: "The transition towards sustainability requires drastic behavioural changes at all levels and in all sectors, the main threat to the area currently being our production and consumption habits."
The report goes on to suggest that a crack down on superyachts will help protect the environment. But once again, here we have an official, well-funded report that conflates pollution and climate change. Yes, of course, less pollution is good for a local environment, but to equate the removal of superyachts from the French Riviera with saving the planet is a crock-I'm sure the local aquatic population will thank all those involved for their efforts, but to think the complex global climate system with its powerful cosmogenic forcings could ever be impacted by Monacan's taking a bus instead a yacht is again, well, laughable...
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).
Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we're entering a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as "the weakest of the past 200 years", with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Furthermore, we can't ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.
