Knowledge of an ongoing crime inside a corporation turns into a conspiracy of silence, shared by many employees...This is my conclusion, after 30 years of investigating criminal medical behavior, including mass murder.Here is deep background, which illuminates the current pharmaceutical lead role in the COVID fraud and devastation:In 1933, the largest cartel in the world, IG Farben, enabled Hitler's rise to power. Farben: pharmaceuticals, dyes, chemicals, synthetics.During WW2, Farben had prisoners shipped from Auschwitz to its nearby facility, where horrendous medical/pharmaceutical experiments were carried out on them.For accounts, read The Devil's Chemists, by Josiah DuBois, and The Crime and Punishment of IG Farben, by Joseph Borkin.At the end of the War, Farben executives were put on trial and, despite the efforts of Telford Taylor, the chief US prosecutor, and assistant prosecutor, Josiah DuBois, the sentences handed out were light.For example, Fritz Ter Meer, a high-ranking Farben executive, was tried for mass medical murder and slavery, and sentenced to a paltry seven years in jail. He was released after three years, and went on to occupy a post as chairman of the advisory board of Bayer, a "branch on the tree" of IG Farben.There were clear reasons for light sentences for Farben executives. One, the rebuilding of Europe was seen as a bulwark against aggressive Soviet Communism. Farben war criminals were "needed" to organize the new Europe.More important, a whole new world was coming into being, and mega-corporations and cartels were at the heart of it. They would be the engines driving the global economy and controlling the natural resources of the planet. It was colonialism with a different face, the East India Company running on technology and industry and a planetary reach beyond anything ever attempted.And oh yes — there was a third reason the Farben executives got off so lightly. Their powerful cartel partners all over the world wanted to continue profitable relationships with these Nazi brethren.A few of the highly influential international partners: Dow, DuPont, imperial Chemical Industries, and, most importantly, the Rockefeller Empire.You could say that, after the War, the emerging global pharmaceutical colossus was a reincarnation of the Farben pattern:That m.o. has survived to this day, and it has prospered beyond predictions. It has also damaged, destroyed, and killed far more people than Nazi Farben dreamed of.I have often cited Dr. Barbara Starfield's July 26, 2000, review in the Journal of the American Medical Association, "Is US Health Really the Best in the World?"This turns into more than a million deaths per decade. And we aren't even talking about the millions more who are severely maimed. Nor are vaccines part of this estimate.The horrific medical program is a direct continuation of the IG Farben plan.And now we have the fraud called COVID-19. The killing — of the frail and elderly — comes through the terrifying diagnosis of the "pandemic disease," plus the forced isolation from family and love ones. No virus necessary.The maiming and killing also comes with the administration of the favored toxic drug, Remdesivir, and the use of breathing ventilators plus sedation. In one large New York study, the death rate among elderly patients placed on ventilators was a staggering 97.2 percent.Medically justified COVID lockdown-imprisonments have devastated millions of lives.The main benefit of this vaccine accrues to the modern Farben nexus of pharmaceutical companies: RNA technology, finally approved, allows much faster, easier, and cheaper production of vaccines and drugs.Thus, researchers can claim to discover dozens of "new viruses" that require vaccines. From testing to mass vaccine production — a matter of a few months, not years.Serious adverse reactions to the new COVID vaccines are piling up — at last count, a reported 3% of those who received the shots. You can EASILY multiply that by a factor of ten to gain a more accurate picture.Public health officials and government leaders will write these reactions off as "COVID disease" and keep on promoting the experimental vaccine — and they'll warn that widespread refusal to take the shots will bring on the need for new levels of incarceration-lockdowns.The ongoing administration of the program has essentially been carried out by the ignorant, the blind, the brainwashed, the cowardly — who form a vast faceless bureaucracy that resembles the Nazi machine-structure; "I was only following orders."War by other means.