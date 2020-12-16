Society's Child
Arizona lawmakers subpoena audits of ballots, Dominion voting machines; Michigan subpoenas election evidence
The Epoch Times
Tue, 15 Dec 2020 20:15 UTC
Arizona state Senate President Karen Fann announced that state Sen. Eddie Farnsworth, a Republican who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, served the subpoenas under her direction to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.
"One subpoena calls for a scanned ballot audit, to collect an electronic ballot image cast for all mail-in ballots counted in the November 2020 general election in Maricopa County, Arizona. The second subpoena calls for a full forensic audit of ballot tabulation equipment, the software for that equipment and the election management system used in the 2020 general election," Fann, a Republican, announced in a statement.
She added that the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors were served the subpoenas on Tuesday afternoon. The subpoenas request that the information be delivered to the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman on or before 5 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2020.
"I appreciate Board Chairman Clint Hickman's commitment to the integrity of the Arizona election process, and I know he shares all of our concerns," Fann added.
Hickman, the chair of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, told legislators during a six-hour public hearing on Tuesday that there were already plans for an audit but officials couldn't move forward because litigation is ongoing.
"We have to wait for this litigation to be over," he said. "And then the board has much more freedom to look at its equipment."
He noted that if such an audit showed that the election results were incorrect, that could help convince members of Congress to file objections to Arizona's electoral votes.
Farnsworth said at the hearing on Tuesday, "I recognize and I will state that the chairman has been very clear in saying that he supports an audit, but as long as the constraints exist because of ongoing or additional litigation, they don't feel like they can perform an audit, which continues to leave our constituents feeling like, maybe this election was compromised. So with that said, it is therefore in my intent to exercise my authority as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and, with the full support of the Senate president, to issue subpoenas in an effort to audit the equipment software and ballots."
He previously said at an election oversight hearing on Monday, "There is evidence of tampering, there is evidence of fraud."
The Arizona Republican Party said on Twitter that the subpoenas signified "A great moment in history for TRANSPARENCY & ELECTION INTEGRITY!"
The subpoenas come after GOP leaders of Arizona's Republican-controlled House and Senate earlier this month called for an independent audit of Dominion Voting Systems software in the county. The call from state lawmakers came after President Donald Trump's team presented allegations of fraud and other irregularities before members of the Arizona Legislature at an election integrity hearing on Nov. 30.
One major allegation on the day came from Maricopa County GOP chairwoman Linda Brickman, who alleged that she personally observed votes for Trump being tallied as votes for Democratic nominee Joe Biden when input into Dominion machines.
Dominion's software and machines are used in 28 states and have become a focus of election fraud allegations across the country.
Comment: Similar news out of Michigan: