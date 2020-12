© City of Southfield/Michigan State Police



"Our elections are the foundation of our democracy, and under my and Attorney General [Dana] Nessel's administration there will be no tolerance for any actions that undermine that foundation — anywhere, anytime, by any person or official."

"In fact Jocelyn Benson and Dana Nessel's own press conference indicates that there was no voter disenfranchisement. So while there may have been some technical issues with regard to the voter list or the results, no voter was disenfranchised. Every vote was counted. I think this is a matter of something, technicality over substance, and I think she is going to be vindicated."

Michigan State Police have arrested a recently celebrated Democratic Party official on several felony charges related to voter discrepancies.reported The Detroit News Sherikia Hawkins, 38, city clerk for the city of Southfield, was arrested Monday after the Oakland County Clerk's office noticed discrepancies in voter counts while certifying absentee ballots from Southfield.Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a statement:According to court documents, Michigan police found thatPolice stated that after Oakland County Election Director Joseph Rozell found that Hawkins had submitted altered reports,Benson insisted that the alleged fraud did not affect the outcome of the election."All valid votes in the election were ultimately counted and the final official vote total was accurate," she said, according to The Detroit News Hawkins' arrest comes just months after she was honored May 18 at the Michigan Democratic Party's Legacy Dinner, where she received the Dingell/Levin Award. In 2017, she was listed among the "40 under 40" by the Michigan Chronicle, according to a government bio from her previous role as Pontiac city clerk. At the time, Hawkins made history as the first African-American elected as Southfield city clerk, according the city's website.and holds a master municipal clerk designation from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.the website says.Her term is set to expire in 2021. Fox News reported . She was arraigned on Monday and released on $15,000 bond, according to a state press release. Hawkins has a probable cause conference set for Sept. 30, and another hearing scheduled for Oct. 15.Despite what looks like a ton of evidence pointing toward Hawkins, WXYZ reported.Attorney David Jones said that Hawkins has overseen problem-free elections in the past and had no motive to change absentee ballots.The AG's Public Integrity Unit will prosecute the case.UPDATE: Hawkins is scheduled to return to court March 10 for a preliminary hearing, reported The Oakland Press