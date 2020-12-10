Maui Memorial Medical Center has confirmed that a 56-year-old man who was surfing at Honolua Bay on Tuesday has died.The man was reportedly in critical condition after he was bit by a shark in the bay, according to the medical center and passed away Wednesday evening.--Tuesday, an incident with a shark and recreational surfer was reported at Honolua Bay near where the Maui Pro is being held.The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) says a 56-year-old man, from Lahaina was paddling out from the old ramp in the bay. He was taken to the hospital and admitted for surgery. At 1:03 p.m., Maui Health reported that the shark victim is in stable condition.The World Surf League (WSL) announced that the competition is currently on hold indefinitely.Shark warning signs have been posted one mile on either side of Honolua bay, from DT Fleming Beach Park to Punalau Beach, also known as Windmills."The WSL is working with local authorities and our thoughts are with the victim of this incident," WSL posted.