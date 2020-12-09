© Fox News

George Gascon, Los Angeles County's new head prosecutor, unveiled an agenda Monday that will usher in changes to the local criminal justice system by his refusal to prosecute certain crimes on top of other sweeping changes.Gascon, a former San Francisco District Attorney and former Los Angeles police officer, announced in a series of policy directives that many misdemeanor cases will be dismissed, saying that nearly half of those incarcerated on pre-trial misdemeanor offenses suffer from mental illness."Los Angeles County courts should not be revolving doors for those in need of treatment and services," one directive said."Our prosecutorial approach should be biased towards keeping youth out of the juvenile justice system and when they must become involved, our system must employ the "lightest touch" necessary in order to provide public safety," Gascon said in another order.The district attorney's office declined a Fox News interview request.The Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union that represents rank-and-file officers, criticized the new policies Monday.Union President Craig Lally did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment. In his inauguration speech, Gascon blasted tough criminal policies that have led to mass incarceration."For decades tough-on-crime advocates, the private prison industry, the bail industry and law enforcement unions -- all organizations that profit off taking away your liberties -- they sold us a false narrative that more police, stiffer penalties and more people locked up in prison made us safer," he said, according to a copy of the speech.The LAPD is facing a proposed $150 million budget cut, which the city approved in July and which will lead to the lowest staffing level in 12 years at the department.