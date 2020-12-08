© FindLaw



"When the federal statutes speak of 'the election'... they plainly refer to the combined actions of voters and officials meant to make a final selection of an officeholder... By establishing a particular day as 'the day' on which these actions must take place, the statutes simply regulate the time of the election, a matter on which the Constitution explicitly gives Congress the final say." Foster v. Love, 522 U.S. 67, 71-72 (1997)

this is why the late election results are void.

You were disenfranchised by the failure of States to follow federal law.

Your pursuit of happiness is directly infected. You have a cause of action.

This is the peaceful, legal battle plan of the Republic. Let's roll.

THE FINESSE

The election itself is void in late States.

"The first section of his bill simply declared what its intention was — that, from and after the passage of this act, all regular stated elections for the choice of electors of President and Vice President of the United States shall be held on the same day, and on one single day, in all the States of the Union."



"The object of the bill was to prevent frauds at the ballot box as in 1840; but such frauds could not occur in South Carolina, for she elected her electors by her legislature; consequently there was no chance for pipelaying."

"Congress in 1844 and 1845 was, however, concerned about the allegations of fraud and corruption in the previous election (1840) for electors for President and Vice President in several states. It was asserted that some of the particular misconduct in that election appeared to have been encouraged, in part, because the states had differing dates for the presidential election, which allowed the alleged movement of populations and voters to key states having later elections (described as 'pipelaying')". (U.S. Congressional Research Service. Postponement and Rescheduling of Elections to Federal Office (RL32623; Sept. 5, 2014)

"[B]ut in case there shall arise the question which of two or more State authorities determining what electors have been appointed, as mentioned in section 5 of this title, is the lawful tribunal of such State..."

JUDICIAL RESTRAINT

"[T]he plaintiffs themselves did not even ask for that relief in their preliminary injunction motions. Our point is not that the argument is necessarily forfeited, but is that the plaintiffs themselves did not see the need to ask for such relief. By changing the election rules so close to the election date and by affording relief that the plaintiffs themselves did not ask for in their preliminary injunction motions, the District Court contravened this Court's precedents and erred by ordering such relief. 140 S. Ct. 1205, 1207 (2020).

The elections for President in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin and Nevada were void at the stroke of midnight after Election Day, because a victorious candidate wasn't discerned by Midnight.

Houston, we have a statutory problem.

"When the federal statutes speak of 'the election' of a Senator or Representative, they plainly refer to the combined actions of voters and officials meant to make a final selection of an officeholder... By establishing a particular day as 'the day' on which these actions must take place, the statutes simply regulate the time of the election, a matter on which the Constitution explicitly gives Congress the final say.



"While true that there is room for argument about just what may constitute the final act of selection within the meaning of the law, our decision does not turn on any nicety in isolating precisely what acts a State must cause to be done on federal election day (and not before it) in order to satisfy the statute. Without paring the term 'election' in § 7 down to the definitional bone, it is enough to resolve this case to say that a contested selection of candidates for a congressional office that is concluded as a matter of law before the federal election day, with no act in law or in fact to take place on the date chosen by Congress, clearly violates § 7.4".

"4. This case thus does not present the question whether a State must always employ the conventional mechanics of an election. We hold today only that if an election does take place, it may not be consummated prior to federal election day."

"While the conclusion that Louisiana's open primary system conflicts with 2 U. S. C. § 7 does not depend on discerning the intent behind the federal statute, our judgment is buttressed by an appreciation of Congress's object 'to remedy more than one evil arising from the election of members of Congress occurring at different times in the different States.'... As the sponsor of the original bill put it, Congress was concerned ... with the distortion of the voting process threatened when the results of an early federal election in one State can influence later voting in other States..."

A 9th CIRCUIT CASE THAT INTERPRETED

FOSTER V. LOVE

"The only explanation of this provision offered in the legislative history is Senator Allen G. Thurman's statement that 'there can be no failure to elect except in those States in which a majority of all the votes is necessary to elect a member.' Cong. Globe, 42d Cong., 2d Sess., 677 (1872). In those States, if no candidate receives a majority vote on federal election day, there has been a failure to elect and a subsequent run-off election is required."

"[W]e have a Supreme Court decision which we must follow, explaining that the word 'election' means a 'consummation' of the process of selecting an official...The Foster definition of 'election' implies that there is only a single Election Day in Oregon, when the election is 'consummated,' even though there are prior voting days."

CONCLUSION

"The electors of President and Vice President shall be appointed, in each State, on the Tuesday next after the first Monday in November, in every fourth year succeeding every election of a President and Vice President."

A Void Elector In Rhode Island

"The only effect of the disqualification, in our opinion, is to render void the election of the candidate who is disqualified, and to leave open one place in the electoral college unfilled."

"The law of the United States provides that 'whenever any state has held an election for the purpose of choosing electors, and has failed to make choice on the day prescribed by law, the electors may be appointed on a subsequent day, in such manner as the legislature of such state may direct:' U.S. Gen. Stats., p. 21, sect. 134." (Same as 3 U.S.C. § 2)

"'if by reason of the votes being equally divided or otherwise, there shall not be an election of the number of electors, to which the state may be entitled, the governor shall forthwith convene the General Assembly at Providence for the choice of electors to fill such vacancy by an election in Grand Committee.' We think this provision covers the contingency which has happened, and that, therefore, the General Assembly in Grand Committee can elect an elector to fill such vacancy..."