Constitution Party of Georgia Elections Director and Voters Organized for Trusted Election Results in Georgia (VOTERGA) Co-Founder Garland Favorito was called to testify this information during the State Senate hearing this week.
Favorito obtained an email from Ware County Elections Supervisor Carlos Nelson, confirming that the audit discovered 37 votes that were incorrectly assigned to Biden instead of Trump.
In an interview with The Georgia Star News, Favorito explained that the information didn't indicate which machine flipped the votes - just that the mistake occurred.
"We did find that they had flipped votes - we didn't have to obtain the machine to figure that out. The hand count showed that they had flipped votes somewhere in that county," he said.
Favorito explained that he'd been slated as a top ten witness for Trump's legal team during Thursday's State Senate hearing. Just before he was called to the stand, Favorito told The Starthat an administrative assistant for the committee informed him that he was bumped to the bottom of the list "at the chairman's discretion."
"My testimony would've exposed the Secretary of State of Georgia, the Elections Director of Georgia, and the legal counsel of Georgia all for wrongdoing," Favorito said. "And, being an independent, I expose corruption on both sides of the political spectrum."
Vote flipping occurred previously in Antrim County, Michigan, with thousands of votes given to Biden instead of Trump. Multiple outlets and officials have cited the incident as "human error."
Favorito shared that his organization is pushing for the Dominion machines to be preserved - not wiped, as Raffensperger is expected to do ahead of the runoff election. He added that they are pressing the State Senate for another hearing.
Corinne Murdock is a reporter at The Georgia Star News and the Star News Network. Follow her latest on Twitter, or email tips to corinnejournalist@gmail.com.
Comment: And from The Gateway Pundit: