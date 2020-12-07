Father murders children in Calif.
Authorities are investigating a California father who is suspected of the murder of his two young children.

On Friday, 34-year-old Maurice Taylor Sr. was arrested after police reportedly found the bodies of his 12-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter in his Lancaster home. He was taken into custody in connection with the murder and alleged decapitation of his two children.


The Los Angeles County Fire Department was initially called to the scene to investigate reports of a gas leak. However, upon arrival, they found the children's remains and immediately called the LAPD.

Neighbors had reported smelling a strange stench which led them to report the possible gas leak.

"He reported it as just a gas leak because he thought there was a certain smell," Cesar Santizo, Taylor's neighbor, said. "It ended up being something more, and it's just crazy that there are people like that out there."

Lt. Brandon Dean reported what he discovered at the crime scene.

"One appears to be a male, one appears to be a female, possibly suffering from some type of a sharp trauma," Lt. Dean noted. "It doesn't seem...that the cause of death from the two people inside have anything to do with a gas leak."

Investigators are still piecing together the motive for the brutal crime, though they also reported finding numerous lacerations and stab wounds on the victims' bodies.

According to reports, a woman who is thought to be the children's' mother and two other children were also in the home. They have all been questioned.

In the meantime, Taylor Sr. is being held on a $2 million dollar bail.