Starting next week, employees of consumer goods multinational Unilever in New Zealand, the company said on Tuesday.The move is an "experiment" to see if shortening the workweek by one day can "bring material change in the way [employees] work," Unilever New Zealand managing director Nick Bangs said in a statement.Bangs said.Unilever has 81 employees in New Zealand. Next December, when the trial ends, the firm will evaluatein order to boost employee productivity, provide workers with a better work/life balance, and encourage domestic tourism to make up for a pandemic-induced lack of foreign visitors."I'd really encourage people to think about [four-day workweeks] if you're an employer and in a position to do so," Ardern said in May.to try out the four-day week in New Zealand.Unilever's Bangs said the company "drew inspiration" from Perpetual Guardian for the shortened workweek.Labor activists and environmentalists have advocated for four-day weeks on the grounds that they benefit workers and reduce emissions. "Four-day Work Week Improves Environment," declared a 1997 Journal of Environmental Health article.Employers that oppose a four-day week have argued that employees end up working less and that a shorter week could make companies less competitive because they won't be as available to customers.Microsoft Japan gave employees Fridays off during the trial, while Perpetual Guardian allowed employees to choose any one day per week to take off.Bangs said the company wants to change how work is done and avoid a situation in which employees work longer hours to make up for the shorter week, which he said would "miss the point" of the experiment. Unilever is collaborating with the University of Technology Business School in Sydney to measure the results of the experiment.Unilever's trial makes it the first multinational in New Zealand to experiment with a four-day workweek. The goods giant owns some of the world's best-known brands, including Lipton tea, Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Heinz ketchup, and Dove beauty products.