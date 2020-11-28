Earth Changes
Tiger attacks scores of people in Assam, India
Mirror Now Digital
Wed, 25 Nov 2020 19:24 UTC
The incident that took place on the outskirts of the Tezpur town has caused panic in the area. The tiger is still said to be out in the open.
As the news about the tiger attack broke out, forest officials rushed to the spot to control the situation. Officials suspect the big cat may have strayed out of the Kaziranga National Park or Nameri National Park and Forest Reserve.
"We don't know if the animal had moved out of Kaziranga. Usually, the tigers of Nameri use a patch along Jia Bharali river area for movement." a report in New Indian Express quoted Kaziranga Field Director P Sivakumar as saying.
A veterinary team and other supporting staff were sent to the spot to review the situation. Tezpur Divisional Forest Officer was monitoring the situation.
"After assessing the field conditions, we will take a call on the nature of the operation. A tranquilising team is present at the spot. If the need arises, we will tranquilise the tiger to drive it away," said the officer.
"It becomes easy to tranquilise the tiger if it is confined to a building. But it becomes tough when the big cat is roaming in the open. After a dart shot, the tiger might flee and may attack other people," Sivakumar further added.
Reader Comments
But, seriously, folks, on land you don't want to be attacked by an appropriate sized feline - dogs learn this every day. Dogs have one main weapon, cats have five.
On land, the deadliest single predators are felines; in the water? Sharks.
On land, the deadliest group predators are dogs; in the water? I'd guess piranhas or maybe bluefish..
