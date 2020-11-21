© Reuters/Carlos Barria



Donald Trump Jr. is self-quarantining after his test for Covid-19 came back positive earlier this week, his spokesman has confirmed. The eldest son of the US president has not shown any symptoms linked to the virus so far.Trump Jr, who as an Executive Vice President at The Trump Organization, has been holing up in his cabin after the diagnosis, he added.A businessman and father of five, Trump Jr has been actively supporting his father's legal battle against what the Trump campaign argues was a widespread fraud that cost him the US presidential elections victory.Earlier on Friday, Andrew Giuliani, the son of Rudi Guliani, Trump's campaign lawyer and former Mayor of New York City, said he was experiencing "mild symptoms" of the disease that has been sweeping the country amid a surge in cases.The US president himself, First Lady Melania Trump and their son Baron contracted the virus in early October. Trump was flown to Walter Reed medical facility due to a fever he was running and reduced oxygen levels. The president was released after spending three days in hospital, and jumped back on the campaign trail shortly after.The US has reported over 254, 000 deaths from the virus, according to the tally from Johns Hopkins University, and a total 11.8 million cases as of Friday.