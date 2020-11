© University of Bologna



More information: F. Vazza et al, The Quantitative Comparison Between the Neuronal Network and the Cosmic Web, Frontiers in Physics (2020). DOI: 10.3389/fphy.2020.525731

An astrophysicist at the University of Bologna and a neurosurgeon at the University of Verona compared the network of neuronal cells in the human brain with the cosmic network of galaxies... and surprising similarities emergedIn their paper published in Frontiers in Physics, Franco Vazza (astrophysicist at the University of Bologna) and Alberto Feletti (neurosurgeon at the University of Verona) investigated the similarities between: the cosmic network of galaxies and the network of neuronal cells in the human brain Despite, their quantitative analysis , which sits at the crossroads of cosmology and neurosurgery, suggests that diverse physical processes can build structures characterized byThe human brain functions thanks to its wide neuronal network that is deemed to contain approximately 69 billion neurons. On the other hand, the observable universe is composed of a cosmic web of at least 100 billion galaxies.Starting from the shared features of the two systems,"We calculated the spectral density of both systems. This is a technique often employed in cosmology for studying the spatial distribution of galaxies," explains Franco Vazza. "Our analysis showed that the distribution of the fluctuation within the cerebellum neuronal network on a scale from 1 micrometer to 0.1 millimetersbut, of course, on a larger scale that goes from 5 million to 500 million light-years."The two researchers also calculated some parameters characterizing both the neuronal network and the cosmic web:, despite the striking and obvious difference between the physical powers regulating galaxies and neurons," adds Alberto Feletti. "These two complex networks show more similarities than those shared between the cosmic web and a galaxy or a neuronal network and the inside of a neuronal body."The encouraging results of this pilot study are prompting the researchers to think that new and effective analysis techniques in both fields, cosmology, and neurosurgery, will allow for a better understanding of the routed dynamics underlying the temporal evolution of these two systems.