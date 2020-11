© MGN

"This raises serious concerns as to whether the counties properly conducted signature verification and/or other scrutiny of absentee ballots, fundamental to this procedure. In fact, it presents the issue of whether some counties conducted any scrutiny at all.



"We do not believe it is possible to certify the results of the 2020 General Election without conducting this investigation and analysis."

"can designate only one reviewer for every 10 audit teams. That makes it impossible for hand count decisions to be reviewed in real time. One designated monitor cannot observe ten tables at once. Transparency has been a very significant problem during this election."

The Georgia GOP, Tea Party Patriots, and the Trump campaign believeOn Wednesday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) announced in the Peach State, stressing that such a move would "help build confidence" in the state's final election results.A few key players, however, have expressed concern over the process presented by Raffensperger, contending thatIn a Thursday letter to Raffensperger, David Shafer of the Georgia Republican Party and Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), who is leading the Trump campaign's recount effort in the Peach State, stressed thatFirst and foremost, the Trump allies noted that"Our analysis of your office's publicly available data shows thatthe letter read:Tea Party Patriots Action Honorary Chairman Jenny Beth Martin expressed similar concerns, calling on the secretary of state to "include in the hand count and audit process a review of signatures on absentee ballot applications and envelopes in order to determine whether or not the counties properly executed the signature verification process":Shafer and Collins are also demanding "meaningful" access to the auditing process by "designated monitors," noting the announcement that state partiesThey also take issue with the state's certification deadline and requested a delay in the commencement of the process until Monday, November 16, 2020, "in order to provide ample public notice in every county of the commencement and details of the audit."The key players addedTea Party Patriots Action listed the same concerns in a Friday statement. "As it stands now,Tea Party Patriots Action's Jenny Beth Martin said.