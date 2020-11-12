© REUTERS/Carlos Barria



Summary Democrats and their allies are alarmed that President Donald Trump's firing of top Pentagon officials could be preparation for a military coup. What looks more likely is that US troops might finally pull out from Afghanistan.The purge and the appointment of the officials widely described in mainstream media as "Trump loyalists" has led to Democrats and neoconservatives warning that a "coup" might be in the works against Joe Biden, who has claimed victory in the November 3 election.Allowing for the possibility that Trump could just be acting out of spite against people who were disloyal to him,Wednesday's appointment of retired Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor as Miller's senior adviser, however, points in an entirely different direction. First reported by Axios, it was confirmed by the Pentagon later in the day, with a statement noting that Macgregor's "decades of military experience will be used to assist in the continued implementation of the President's national security priorities."Trump campaigned in 2016 on ending the 'endless wars' in the Middle East. Within a few months, however, he allowed himself to be persuaded by the Pentagon to ramp them up instead, bombing Afghanistan and launching missiles at Syria.His first Defense Secretary Jim Mattis resigned over Syria at the end of 2018. Most US troops there were withdrawn by October 2019. Some troops were also pulled out of Iraq this year, citing concerns over the coronavirus, though many still remain. A peace treaty with the Taliban was signed in February this year, after nearly 20 years of war that perfectly defined "mission creep."There is no denying that the present political situation in Washington, with Biden claiming he won the election and Trump disputing that citing irregularities in key states, is fraught with peril. Whatever the outcome, unless everything is handled above board and with transparency, half the country is going to feel cheated and disenfranchised.That was in June, long before the election and its controversies. What did Biden know at the time to make him say that, nobody knows - because nobody in the mainstream US media has bothered to ask, preferring to entertain partisan fantasies based on conjecture instead.