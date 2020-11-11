© Victoria Jones/PA



Leader of church in England and Wales refusing to resign despite damning IICSA reportPope Francis asked Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the leader of the Catholic church in England and Wales, to stay in his post,In its final review of the church, the independent inquiry into child sexual abuse (IICSA) saidThe 162-page report said "the church's neglect of the physical, emotional and spiritual wellbeing of children and young people in favour of protecting its reputation was in conflict with its mission of love and care for the innocent and vulnerable."Of Nichols, it stated: "There was no acknowledgment of any personal responsibility to lead or influence change.in the recent cases which we examined."Calls for Nichols's resignation grew in the wake of the publication of the report on Tuesday. An anonymous survivor who gave evidence told the Guardian: "Cardinal Nichols is the moral leader of the Catholic church in England and Wales,... This report once again demonstrates that the Catholic church is not a safe place for children."Members of the survivors group White Flowers Alba called upon Cardinal Nichols and the present papal nuncio, Archbishop Adams, to "resign immediately".Another victim, identified by the inquiry only as A711, said: "The church needs a seismic shift in culture, especially at the top. If there is any hope at all of real change it will require a relinquishing of power, and a will to treat survivors as human beings."One child estimated that between the ages of 11 and 15 he had been abused hundreds of times by a priest. "After each incident he was required to make confession, and the priest concerned made it plain that his sister's place at a local convent school depended on his compliance," the report says.When complaints were made, the church invariably failed to support victims and survivors but took action to protect alleged perpetrators by moving them to a different parish.The inquiry asked the Vatican's ambassador to the UK, the papal nuncio, to participate. "Very limited information was forthcoming," the report says. "After several months of correspondence, the Holy See belatedly confirmed it would not provide a witness statement."Their lack of cooperation passes understanding."Prof Alexis Jay, the chair of the inquiry, said:Richard Scorer, a solicitor at the law firm Slater and Gordon, which represented 32 survivors, said:One survivor represented by Slater and Gordon who gave evidence before the inquiry said: "Vincent Nichols will retire with a full pension - meanwhile, the victims that he denied justice to have to live on, still suffering.David Enright, a solicitor at Howe & Co, which represented 20 of the victims, said:Responding to calls for Nichols' departure, a church spokesperson said the cardinal would not be resigning following the inquiry's criticisms because he was "determined to put it right".In accordance with Vatican rules, Nichols wrote to the Holy See about four weeks ago in the run-up to his 75th birthday, which was on Sunday, to offer his resignation. Pope Francis had asked him to continue as a cardinal, the spokesperson said.A statement issued by Nichols and the archbishop of Liverpool, Malcolm McMahon, said the Catholic church welcomed the report, which would "inform" improvements in "safeguarding in all aspects of the church's life".It added: "We apologise to all victims and survivors who have not been properly listened to, or properly supported by us."