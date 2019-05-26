It was a conspiracy and someone should pay. Attorney General Letitia James is the one to make sure it happens.As disturbing as it is to know that Buffalo police and the Catholic Church were engaged in a depraved and illegal policy to shield priests from criminal prosecution, it doesn't really come as a surprise. That had been standard practice elsewhere in the country, with the church and law enforcement conniving to shield priests at the expense of the children they molested. All in the name of religion.That was among the conclusions of last year's explosive report by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office - one that the church had tried to suppress.It's one thing to pressure a family not to report a hideous crime - as revolting as that is - but another entirely to collude with police to turn a blind eye to the law at precisely the moment that its enforcement is needed the most."Priests were raping little boys and girls, and the men of God who were responsible for them not only did nothing; they hid it all," according to the report of the Pennsylvania grand jury. And police went along.Can anyone believe that it didn't happen here? More than 100 priests have been implicated as child molesters in Western New York and hardly a one spent even a night behind bars. How, without police offering aid and comfort, would that be possible?. And bishops, as has become clear - both here and around the world - desperately wanted to hush it up, even it meant ignoring those children whose lives had been catastrophically upended and those others who would become victims of priests transferred to unsuspecting parishes.Things are starting to change. Assemblywoman Monica P. Wallace, D-Lancaster, has proposed a bill to make pastors and other church officials mandated reporters, requiring them to report suspected child abuse to police. It's an important step that Albany should approve.Pope Francis also acted this month, issuing a new church law that could be useful, even if it falls short. The rule requires all priests and nuns to report clergy sexual abuse and cover-ups by their superiors to church authorities. It also provides protections for whistleblowers.Yet some church authorities have been implicated in this scandal. What should be required, as abuse victims point out, is to require such crimes to be reported directly to police. At one time, that wouldn't have mattered since police were in on the dirty game. But this is a different day - at least, we hope it is.Regardless, the attorney general needs to ensure that her office's investigation into the church examines who in Buffalo issued those orders. How high up did it go? To the commissioner's office? The mayor's? How many other of New York's police departments debased themselves in the service of pedophilia? Who can still be held accountable?The attorney general's investigation, begun after the explosion set off by the Pennsylvania report, needs to be so deep, so thorough and so consequential that no organization - church, police or other - will ever again dare again to be so depraved as to sacrifice children to the appetites of adults.