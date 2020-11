"We can't reach our goals without addressing our food system. The climate crisis isn't something we should see as far in the future. It's time to take these issues seriously now."

- unless private industry takes voluntary measures to limit their carbon emissions.In the report published on Nov. 4, titled "All-Consuming: Building A Healthier Food System For People And Planet," UKHACC outlines that"In particular,if the food system is to stay within sustainable environmental limits," UKHACC wrote in the report.Adding that, "but will also improve our health: there is also clear evidence that is replacing animal protein with plant-based protein results in lower rates of stroke, heart disease, diabetes, and overall death rates."doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals from ten Royal Colleges of medicine and nursing, the British Medical Association, and The Lancet. The report makes several recommendations besides levies on food, such as ending buy-one-get-one-free offers for supermarket products that are harmful to the environment.UKHACC said a future tax on meat and dairy products could easily work. They point to changing consumer behaviors that have been observed around a "Sugar Tax" to limit the consumption of junk foods.Figures have it that food production is responsible for at least a quarter of the world's greenhouse gas emissions. What appears to become is that, in the name of climate change,Quoted by The Guardian , Kristin Bash, who led the Faculty of Public Health's food group and was a co-author of the UKHACC report, said:The coronavirus appears to be ushering in a new world order to transition the old economic system into a more sustainable world economic order. As for this case, if we chose to follow down the path - we're all going to be eating plant-based products from Beyond Meats.