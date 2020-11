The Republican National Committee announced that it has deployed legal teams to challenge election results in a multitude of battleground states.The committee released the names of who will be heading up its legal teams in Arizona, Georgia , Michigan, and Pennsylvania early Friday morning. To date, Arizona has been called for Joe Biden by Fox News and the Associated Press but not by any other outlet, and Michigan has been called for the former vice president unanimously, while Biden has inched ahead in Georgia.President Trump, the Trump campaign, and the RNC have repeatedly alleged election fraud in battleground states. The campaign has filed lawsuits in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada , and Michigan and has said it plans to seek a recount in Wisconsin, which could play a role in the election outcome.While Biden is currently leading the Electoral College vote, Trump is not mathematically eliminated, though his chances for a second term are looking bleak.