The Republican National Committee announced that it has deployed legal teams to challenge election results in a multitude of battleground states.

The committee released the names of who will be heading up its legal teams in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania early Friday morning. To date, Arizona has been called for Joe Biden by Fox News and the Associated Press but not by any other outlet, and Michigan has been called for the former vice president unanimously, while Biden has inched ahead in Georgia.

"Democrats and their friends in the media spent four years talking about a Russia hoax on the grounds of election integrity. Now with just 48 hours after polls closed in an actual presidential election, they want to ignore clear irregularities, rush to call states as won, and end the election," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said. "We will not stand for that."

"Every candidate, in every office from president down to the local level, has a legal right to challenge irregularities that occur in the process of canvassing ballots," she added. "We intend to ensure that every lawful voter has their vote counted in accordance with the law, that observers are granted the access they are due under state law, and that any irregularities that have occurred — whether by malicious intent or incompetence — are fully investigated to the fullest extent allowed under of the law. We will not give up on this process until every last issue has been resolved."

President Trump, the Trump campaign, and the RNC have repeatedly alleged election fraud in battleground states. The campaign has filed lawsuits in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Michigan and has said it plans to seek a recount in Wisconsin, which could play a role in the election outcome.

While Biden is currently leading the Electoral College vote, Trump is not mathematically eliminated, though his chances for a second term are looking bleak.