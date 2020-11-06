© Reuters/Carlos Barria



"I've decisively won many critical states, including massive victories in Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, to name just a few. We've made these and many other victories despite election interference from Big Media, Big Money and Big Tech."

"If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try and steal the election from us.



"It's going to end up, perhaps, at the highest court in the land. We'll see."

according to US media. Trump said at the White House on Thursday evening:In a press conference where he didn't take any questions,where he was trailing his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.He referred to the polling by the Washington Post, Quinnipiac and others that wasto falsely make Democrat rival Joe Biden appear to have a large lead to suppress Republican voter turnout.He then claimed that the alleged count irregularities might cost his campaign what otherwise would have been a certain election victory.Trump has doubled down on his allegations of widespread voter fraud by Democrats and electoral officials, touting lawsuits challenging the counting process as litigation that "will shake even you people up," referring to the reporters.With legal battles looming, Trump suggested that theSpeaking on the races in individual battleground states, Trump said that his campaign was "on track" to take Arizona. While the Associated Press and several other US media have already reported that Biden had flipped the historically red state blue, the GOP pins hopes on thousands of votes from Republican-leaning areas of the Sun Belt state that are still being counted."By now...it's getting to a point where I'll go from winning by a lot to perhaps being even down a little bit," he said.