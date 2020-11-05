Floods struck in late October. Red Cross said a mother and child were swept away by the overflowing Hima river in Kasese District.
Around 1,200 families were displaced in Kasese due to the recent heavy rains and landslides. The affected families have camped at schools and churches for shelter.
As many as 100,000 people were affected in Kasese by severe flooding in the district from 05 May, 2020. Torrential rain on 21 May caused further flooding leaving at least 8 people dead.
Social Media
Heavy rains have caused landslides and displacements in Kasese district. Our team on ground has conducted rapid assessment together with the @KaseseUg— Uganda Red Cross Soc (@UgandaRedCross) November 1, 2020
Over 1200 families displaced. #StandWithKasese #Malibalandslides @eu_echo @ifrc @IFRCAfrica @opmdpm @GovUganda @UNinUganda pic.twitter.com/Qk4OsC0Zhz