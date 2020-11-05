landslide
Red Cross in Uganda reports that 2 people have died after flash flooding in Kasese District.

Floods struck in late October. Red Cross said a mother and child were swept away by the overflowing Hima river in Kasese District.

Around 1,200 families were displaced in Kasese due to the recent heavy rains and landslides. The affected families have camped at schools and churches for shelter.

As many as 100,000 people were affected in Kasese by severe flooding in the district from 05 May, 2020. Torrential rain on 21 May caused further flooding leaving at least 8 people dead.


Social Media