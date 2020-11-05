waterspout
A waterspout was spotted swirling along the coast of Beirut, Lebanon, on November 4.

The footage was uploaded to Twitter by Nataly Antar, who said the waterspout had neared the Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport.

The International Centre For Waterspout Research said the sighting confirmed their forecast.

A waterspout in the area on October 21 moved ashore, onto the remains of the port of Beirut, Storyful reported.


Credit: Nataly Antar via Storyful