A waterspout was spotted swirling along the coast of Beirut, Lebanon, on November 4.The footage was uploaded to Twitter by Nataly Antar, who said the waterspout had neared the Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport.The International Centre For Waterspout Research said the sighting confirmed their forecast.A waterspout in the area on October 21 moved ashore, onto the remains of the port of Beirut, Storyful reported Credit: Nataly Antar via Storyful