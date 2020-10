© Remanzacco Blogspot

Just few days after the discovery of the nova in M31 designated as AT2020xyv , we report our discovery of another possible nova in M31 on a 240-s R-band CCD frame taken on 2020 Oct. 30.91 UT with the 0.5 m f/8 Ritchey Chretien + CCD FLI PL4240 at MPC Code L07 ( Osservatorio Salvatore di Giacomo, Agerola, ITALY ), with magnitude R = 18.48 +- 0.10 at coordinates:R.A. = 00 45 28.80, Decl.= +41 54 10.0 (equinox 2000.0; Gaia DR2).This transient PNV J00452880+4154100 has been independently discovered by Darnley et al. as reported on ATel #14130 of 31 Oct 2020; 07:32 UT and identified by them as the eruption of recurrent Nova M31N 2008-12a.Our discovery image of this transient (click on it for a bigger version):M31N 2008-12a is a remarkable recurrent Nova in the Andromeda Galaxy with the " shortest interoutburst time of any known recurrent nova . Since its discovery in December 2008 by two Japanese amateur astronomers, Koichi Nishiyama and Fujio Kabashima, a total of 13 subsequent outbursts have been observed. The mean time between observed eruptions (all observed between late August and December) is 364+/-52 days".By Antonio Catapano, Ernesto Guido, Luca Izzo.