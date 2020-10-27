© Mauna Kea Weather Center



Some wet and unstable weather brought thunderstorms and heavy rain to the western half of the state this week.But over on Hawaii Island, it was a different scene as snow fell atop Mauna Kea.A light dusting was captured by cameras at the Mauna Kea Weather Center on Monday around 4 p.m. It's believed to be the first snowfall of the winter season.The Mauna Kea Visitor Information Station said the road was closed Monday night, which is often a result of snowy or icy conditions making travel up the mountain unsafe.