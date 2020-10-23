Karymsky volcanic eruption on October 21, 2020.
© A.Belousov
Karymsky (Russian: Карымская сопка, Karymskaya sopka) is an active stratovolcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia. It is currently the most active volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula, as well as the most active volcano of Kamchatka's eastern volcanic zone.

It is named after the Karyms, an ethnic group in Russia.