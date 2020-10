© Reuters/Nati Harnik/Reuters/Toby Melville



Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has blamedin response to public outcry over his platform's censorship of a New York Post story on alleged backroom dealings of the Biden family."Our communication around our actions on the [New York Post] article was not great. And blocking URL sharing via tweet or DM with zero context as to why we're blocking: unacceptable," Dorsey tweeted on Wednesday, hoursIn a thread explaining its actions posted around the same time, the company cited both its policies on "private information" and the "distribution of hacked material," alleging the Post article contained personal details obtained without permission, thereby violating its rules.In addition to barring users from sharing the article in tweets and direct messages,who shared a screenshot of the story.Despite the fevered efforts to bury the Post article by both Twitter and Facebook , some netizens argued the moves would only bring more attention to the story, a phenomenon known as the "Streisand effect."