The announcement was made Tuesday. Zuckerberg and his wife last month donated $300 million to assist with election safety, and Zuckerberg posted on his Facebook on Tuesday that he and his wife want to continue to help meet this urgent need in allowing for a safe election.
"Priscilla and I remain determined to ensure that every state and local election jurisdiction has the resources they need so Americans can vote," Zuckerberg posted.
The money is used for voting equipment, PPE for poll workers and to hire additional poll staff. Zuckerberg stated:
"To be clear, I agree with those who say that government should have provided these funds, not private citizens. I hope that for future elections the government provides adequate funding. But absent that funding, I think it's critical that this urgent need is met."
