© Twitter Courtesy Of Toni Beckman

It's beginning to look at a lot like Christmas! 🎶Hey everybody, it's officially winter in Alberta . You heard it here first.People across the province woke up to some serious snow this morning and naturally, the internet is now filled with photos and videos of the way-too-familiar sight.As of now, there aren't any weather alerts posted on the Environment Canada website for the area, so we can just enjoy the pretty (but chilly) scenes.We had a truly wonderful fall and it's now time for us to buckle up and plunge into winter.Drive safe, everyone.